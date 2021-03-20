Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Cummins by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Cummins by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 30,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 22,637 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $265.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.67. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.81.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

