Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,430 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 30,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 57,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock opened at $212.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.89. The stock has a market cap of $148.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

