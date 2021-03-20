Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 14,353 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,353 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after acquiring an additional 478,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,656,000 after purchasing an additional 111,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,737,000 after purchasing an additional 159,998 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,062,000 after purchasing an additional 233,164 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $230.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.63 and a 1-year high of $235.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.87.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

