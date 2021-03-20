Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,335 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.83.

NYSE:WAT opened at $268.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $299.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.30.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.