Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 4,464 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 337,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,039,000 after buying an additional 25,245 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 676,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,388,000 after purchasing an additional 158,827 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $171.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.33 and a 200-day moving average of $148.12. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $179.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

