Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $1.17 Million Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,550,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2,841.9% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 320,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

