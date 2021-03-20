Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $1.17 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,826 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,372.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after acquiring an additional 935,865 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,301,000 after acquiring an additional 449,149 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Autodesk by 471,970.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after acquiring an additional 188,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Autodesk by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 807,948 shares of the software company’s stock worth $246,699,000 after purchasing an additional 184,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $261.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.20, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.52 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.15 and a 200 day moving average of $270.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

