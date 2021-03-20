Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $1.21 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,472 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $80.58 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $81.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,476.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,514 over the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

