Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $1.60 Million Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.07% of Terex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Terex by 6,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,104 shares of company stock worth $7,349,987. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -780.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.86 million. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.77%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

