Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.05% of Commercial Metals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,041,000 after acquiring an additional 721,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,924,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,388,000 after acquiring an additional 166,920 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after acquiring an additional 910,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after purchasing an additional 418,277 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 984,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,116.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,617. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

Shares of CMC opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $30.56.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

