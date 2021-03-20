Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after buying an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 3,722,594 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,205,000 after buying an additional 35,147 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 836,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,535,000 after buying an additional 25,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,775,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 52,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $19,316,741.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,125,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,450,849.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $8,462,023.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 277,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,737,046.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 253,937 shares of company stock valued at $94,495,817. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $343.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 104.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.