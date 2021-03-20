Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 715.4% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MUSA opened at $137.29 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.44 and a 200-day moving average of $128.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company.

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

