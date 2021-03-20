Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 480,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

