Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 2,084.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WOR opened at $70.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $731.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.30 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $43,171.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,822.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

