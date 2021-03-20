Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,729 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

