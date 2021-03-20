Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 3.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox by 16.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in The Clorox by 6.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 7.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX opened at $186.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.14 and a 200 day moving average of $202.40. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $161.11 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.65.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

