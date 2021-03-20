Ontology Market Capitalization Tops $995.34 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00002098 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $995.34 million and approximately $332.50 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00055041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.54 or 0.00239360 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000562 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010037 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011630 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00014330 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

