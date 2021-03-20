Opacity Price Tops $0.10 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and $105,650.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Opacity has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.68 or 0.00454122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00064573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00141358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00059245 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.00 or 0.00671751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00074183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

Opacity Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

