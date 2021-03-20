Open Governance Token (OPEN) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00002489 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $5.36 million and $1.60 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00051996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00014055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.36 or 0.00659786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069858 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00024613 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00034491 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

