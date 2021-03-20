Open Platform Price Hits $0.0096 on Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 60.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $10.22 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 269.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00052025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.77 or 0.00655145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00024497 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00034288 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.