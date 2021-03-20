Open Predict Token Trading Up 16.9% Over Last Week (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Open Predict Token token can now be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00006014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $31,928.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00050853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00015129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.31 or 0.00637317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00068861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024642 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

OPT is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io

