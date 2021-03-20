OpenDAO Trading Down 17.7% Over Last Week (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One OpenDAO token can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on exchanges. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.34 or 0.00641558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00069359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00024591 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00033910 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

OpenDAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

