Opium Price Tops $6.59 (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. Opium has a market cap of $27.42 million and approximately $326,804.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can currently be bought for about $6.59 or 0.00011183 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.29 or 0.00455270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00065692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00140574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00060429 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.59 or 0.00695041 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00074703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

