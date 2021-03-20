OptionRoom Price Hits $2.90 on Top Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.90 or 0.00004911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $35.33 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.13 or 0.00454708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00065813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.97 or 0.00140696 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00060787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.53 or 0.00692801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00074648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.