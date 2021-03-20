Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $879,316.59 and approximately $127.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,840.98 or 0.99923665 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00035693 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011929 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.57 or 0.00391407 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00286057 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.98 or 0.00728994 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00072998 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

