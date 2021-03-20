Orbs (ORBS) Market Cap Reaches $463.79 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Orbs has a market cap of $463.79 million and approximately $124.71 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 62.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00050740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.80 or 0.00638061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00068863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024660 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.