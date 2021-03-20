Origo (OGO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.26 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Origo has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00014948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.09 or 0.00641188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00068701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024681 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Origo

Origo (OGO) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The official website for Origo is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.