Orion Protocol (ORN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $50.99 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $513.56 million and approximately $50.99 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Orion Protocol token can currently be bought for $24.70 or 0.00042216 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.68 or 0.00454122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00064573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00141358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00059245 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.00 or 0.00671751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00074183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,794,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Orion Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

