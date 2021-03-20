Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OUTKY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. SEB Equities raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.54 on Friday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

