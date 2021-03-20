Oxen Price Hits $1.71 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $91.44 million and approximately $440,319.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00002879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 54.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,477.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,854.88 or 0.03118620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $204.58 or 0.00343957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.31 or 0.00926913 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.47 or 0.00400946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.65 or 0.00352479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.69 or 0.00268485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00021571 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,394,325 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

