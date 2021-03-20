PAC Global Price Up 96.5% Over Last Week (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 96.5% higher against the dollar. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $165.75 million and $1.14 million worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00066511 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006888 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 53.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,232,711,991 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

