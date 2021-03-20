PancakeSwap (CAKE) Reaches One Day Volume of $140.71 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.24 or 0.00017257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and $140.71 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.02 or 0.00458587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00066581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00140808 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00060681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.09 or 0.00659337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00074820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 226,392,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,352,134 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

