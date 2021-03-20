Panda Yield (BBOO) Tops One Day Volume of $911,742.00

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.14 or 0.00010541 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded 46.3% higher against the dollar. Panda Yield has a market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $911,742.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00050853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00015129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.31 or 0.00637317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00068861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024642 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

Panda Yield is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,006,149 coins and its circulating supply is 1,005,738 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

