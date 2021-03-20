Pantos Market Capitalization Tops $4.23 Million (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Pantos token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. Pantos has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $125,567.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.31 or 0.00455078 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00066532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00140274 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00061149 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.38 or 0.00663027 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00076251 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Pantos Token Profile

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,451,121 tokens. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pantos Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

