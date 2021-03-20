Pantos (PAN) Trading 10.7% Higher This Week

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $106,465.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pantos token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pantos has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.81 or 0.00457468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00064796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.34 or 0.00142243 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00059247 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.99 or 0.00699647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00073405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Pantos Token Profile

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,451,121 tokens. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io

Pantos Token Trading

