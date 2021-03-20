Parachute Achieves Market Cap of $15.34 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 49.1% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $15.34 million and $443,568.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00054975 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,115,047 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

