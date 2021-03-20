ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading Down 36% Over Last 7 Days

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $181,760.86 and $9,306.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00000983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 36% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ParallelCoin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

