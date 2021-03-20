Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Reaches Market Cap of $27.56 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token token can now be purchased for about $21.39 or 0.00035950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $27.56 million and approximately $9.91 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.69 or 0.00456574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00139218 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00060445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.90 or 0.00661957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00074897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 tokens. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Token Trading

