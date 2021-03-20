Parkgene (GENE) Trading 73.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 56% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $459,826.95 and approximately $37.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 73.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

