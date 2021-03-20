ParkinGo (GOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for about $0.0656 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $187.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,519.39 or 1.00023308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00037600 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00075014 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000913 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003414 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

