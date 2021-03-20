Patron Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,444.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Patron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Patron has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $6,444.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Patron has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Patron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00051300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.41 or 0.00654435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00069709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024508 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00034245 BTC.

About Patron

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.