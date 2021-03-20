PAXEX Trading Up 97.4% Over Last Week (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAXEX has a market cap of $6,272.01 and $28.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAXEX has traded up 97.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $428.01 or 0.00719411 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

