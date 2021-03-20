Paxos Standard Hits Market Cap of $752.76 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $752.76 million and approximately $62.14 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Carry (CRE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 752,108,606 coins. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

