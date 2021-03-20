PAYCENT (PYN) Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $239,293.30 and $1,061.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00051117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.17 or 0.00640546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00068964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024632 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00033487 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

