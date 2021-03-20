PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s 8th Largest Position

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1,490.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,000 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 3.8% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $133,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after acquiring an additional 560,751 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after buying an additional 253,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.28. 10,555,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,147,555. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $282.58 billion, a PE ratio of 91.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

