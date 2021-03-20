PCHAIN Market Capitalization Tops $33.27 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded 43.7% higher against the dollar. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $33.27 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00051264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00014344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.25 or 0.00639242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00069329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024598 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00033733 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 809,238,777 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.