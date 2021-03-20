PEAKDEFI Trading 38.8% Higher Over Last Week (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. One PEAKDEFI token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $43.66 million and approximately $288,759.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded up 38.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00051173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.63 or 0.00640776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00068971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024608 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00033531 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Token Profile

PEAK is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 544,992,222 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,660,760 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

