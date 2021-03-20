Peercoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $63,560.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular exchanges. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $14.50 million and approximately $63,560.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000589 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 172.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,835,360 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.