Peerplays (PPY) Price Tops $0.82 on Exchanges

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001400 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 361.4% higher against the dollar. Peerplays has a market cap of $3.67 million and $45,769.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.34 or 0.00455350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00064669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00142301 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00059737 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $406.88 or 0.00698257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00073357 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000494 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peerplays Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

