PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares during the quarter. Cloudera comprises about 1.7% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Cloudera worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudera by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cloudera by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudera by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 116,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in Cloudera by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 45,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 141,800 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $2,033,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,103,763.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $637,920.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 786,388 shares of company stock valued at $12,502,892. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cloudera stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,977,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,445. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

